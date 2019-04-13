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"The Testing Times" (2025-2032) Spiritual Salvation during End of Days
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23 views • April 13, 2019
Great deceptions are coming to test the souls of humanity. It is our wish that you will not be deceived.
Watch "The Testing Times", which was created as a guiding light to help true spiritual aspirants successfully avoid the subtle Tricks and Traps of The Testing Times.
“Because you have obeyed my command to persevere, I will protect you during the great time of testing that will come upon the whole world to test those who belong to this world.” – Revelation 3:10
Watch "The Testing Times", which was created as a guiding light to help true spiritual aspirants successfully avoid the subtle Tricks and Traps of The Testing Times.
“Because you have obeyed my command to persevere, I will protect you during the great time of testing that will come upon the whole world to test those who belong to this world.” – Revelation 3:10
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