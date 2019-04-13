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Trump on 5G network rollout, plans for detained migrants
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12 views • April 13, 2019
President Trump is joined by FCC Chairman Ajit Pai to discuss getting the U.S. out in the forefront of 5G innovation. Chinese tech giant Huawei broke new ground with 5G modems, technology the U.S. has strongly discouraged its allies from buying due to concerns over Chinese surveillance.
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