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Trump considers releasing migrants into sanctuary cities
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342 views • April 13, 2019
The president confirmed the plan was created in retribution towards Democrats, though the White House denies putting any pressure on DHS or ICE to place illegal immigrants only in sanctuary cities; John Roberts reports. #DailyBriefing #FoxNews
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