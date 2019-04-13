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Gidley on Trump's offer to release immigrants into sanctuary cities
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6 views • April 13, 2019
White House considers relocating illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities; White House principal deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley says moving migrants to sanctuary cities is extending an olive branch to Democrats. #Hannity #FoxNews
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