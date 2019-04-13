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4/12/19: #CONSPIRACYSTATUTE: TRUMP 5G Agenda, ASSANGE, Alexa Spies #5EnglishEyes
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
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62 views • April 13, 2019
4/12/19: Today, President Trump announced the plan to steamroll 5G across America, removing all local powers to prevent automatic roll out. Meanwhile, Amazon found to be recording you thru Alexa and soon, your car will be reporting you thru "Smart" infrastructure.
https://www.mercurynews.com/2019/04/1...
Today, President Trump announces full 5G roll out that will "remove obstacles" of local powers to limit it: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-nlaH... https://www.palmbeachdailynews.com/ne...
https://www.marinij.com/2018/09/09/mi... https://www.waytosteelhealth.org/brus...
Speaking out against electric cars deemed "derogatory" by Go_gle Gestapo:
https://www.ericpetersautos.com/categ...
Your car is watching you: https://www.smartcitiesdive.com/news/...
HRC says Ass_nge "only foreigner welcomed" by Trump: http://homelesslivesmatterberkeley.or...
Julian Ass_nge carries Gore Vidal book upon arrest: https://freedomoutpost.com/heres-why-...
President of Ecuador's FB account removed before Assa_ge arrest: https://alethonews.com/2019/04/12/fac...
Let's not forget Roger Stone: https://www.dailycaller.com/2019/01/2...
Please follow William Binney, NSA whistleblower: https://www.exposefacts.org

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy