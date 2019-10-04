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4/10/19: #FATALFUNGUS: OUTBREAK IN NY, BARR Confirms SPYGATE, TRUMP Calls TREASON #BLUEKK
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49 views • April 13, 2019
4/10/19: The CDC refuses to report hospitals in USA spreading Drug-resistant fungus Candida Auris, that can be up to 88% fatal. While SATMAR Jews in Brooklyn are being forced to vaccInate with the MMR, known to be harmful to the gastrointestinal tract/immune system, at the near by Mt. Sinai hospital annex, a fatal fungus is going unreported. Trump today calls out Treason and Barr: "Spying did happen."
President Trump calls out Treason and the failed Coup of #SPYGATE in press conference today: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PQ5Qn..
AG BARR confirms "spying did happen" before Congress today: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7r_G_...
POTUS gave an important speech in San Antonio with locals discussing their bi-cultural heritage and the border crisis: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qUeZ8...
Candida Auris is a super fungus that is spreading through out the world, especially through hospitals, and is not being reported by the CDC: https://www.naturalnews.com/2019-04-0...
De Blasio spoke at AIPAC in DC on March 25, two weeks before placing medical martial law on the anti-z_onist SATMAR Jews of Brooklyn: https://www.c-span.org/video/?459070-...
https://www.nydailynews.com/news/poli...

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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