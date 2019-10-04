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4/10/19: #FATALFUNGUS: OUTBREAK IN NY, BARR Confirms SPYGATE, TRUMP Calls TREASON #BLUEKK
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49 views • April 13, 2019
4/10/19: The CDC refuses to report hospitals in USA spreading Drug-resistant fungus Candida Auris, that can be up to 88% fatal. While SATMAR Jews in Brooklyn are being forced to vaccInate with the MMR, known to be harmful to the gastrointestinal tract/immune system, at the near by Mt. Sinai hospital annex, a fatal fungus is going unreported. Trump today calls out Treason and Barr: "Spying did happen."
President Trump calls out Treason and the failed Coup of #SPYGATE in press conference today: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PQ5Qn..
AG BARR confirms "spying did happen" before Congress today: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7r_G_...
POTUS gave an important speech in San Antonio with locals discussing their bi-cultural heritage and the border crisis: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qUeZ8...
Candida Auris is a super fungus that is spreading through out the world, especially through hospitals, and is not being reported by the CDC: https://www.naturalnews.com/2019-04-0...
De Blasio spoke at AIPAC in DC on March 25, two weeks before placing medical martial law on the anti-z_onist SATMAR Jews of Brooklyn: https://www.c-span.org/video/?459070-...
https://www.nydailynews.com/news/poli...
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President Trump calls out Treason and the failed Coup of #SPYGATE in press conference today: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PQ5Qn..
AG BARR confirms "spying did happen" before Congress today: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7r_G_...
POTUS gave an important speech in San Antonio with locals discussing their bi-cultural heritage and the border crisis: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qUeZ8...
Candida Auris is a super fungus that is spreading through out the world, especially through hospitals, and is not being reported by the CDC: https://www.naturalnews.com/2019-04-0...
De Blasio spoke at AIPAC in DC on March 25, two weeks before placing medical martial law on the anti-z_onist SATMAR Jews of Brooklyn: https://www.c-span.org/video/?459070-...
https://www.nydailynews.com/news/poli...
Thank you so much for supporting You Are Free TV! Please participate in the 6pm Prayer Wave, wherever you are, to create a network of heart resonance worldwide to effect peace, awareness and freedom on this planet. WWG1WGA! We Are Free!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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