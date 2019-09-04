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4/9/19: #BIOWEAPON: NY Hasidic Vaccine Agenda, Italy Bucks FED #SATMAR
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58 views • April 13, 2019
4/9/19: Today, NY mayor declares Emergency Order to forcibly vaccinate the Williamsburg, Brooklyn community bc of "measles outbreak." Meanwhile, Italy's Salv_ni announces League of Leagues to confront Centralist tyranny by the EU
https://insider.foxnews.com/2018/10/2...
https://twitter.com/PaulBabeuAZ/statu...
https://sputniknews.com/europe/201807...
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-0...
https://edition.cnn.com/middleeast/li...
https://www.theyeshivaworld.com/news/...
https://www.upi.com/Health_News/2019/...
https://www.6sqft.com/with-2-5-billio...
https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-x...
http://nkusa.org/activities/demonstra...
http://www.nkusa.org/AboutUs/Zionism/...
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https://www.jnf.org/ https://forward.com/news/359482/kushn...
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https://insider.foxnews.com/2018/10/2...
https://twitter.com/PaulBabeuAZ/statu...
https://sputniknews.com/europe/201807...
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-0...
https://edition.cnn.com/middleeast/li...
https://www.theyeshivaworld.com/news/...
https://www.upi.com/Health_News/2019/...
https://www.6sqft.com/with-2-5-billio...
https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-x...
http://nkusa.org/activities/demonstra...
http://www.nkusa.org/AboutUs/Zionism/...
https://www.facebook.com/torahjews/vi...
https://www.jnf.org/ https://forward.com/news/359482/kushn...
Thank you so much for supporting You Are Free TV! Please participate in the 6pm Prayer Wave, wherever you are, to create a network of heart resonance worldwide to effect peace, awareness and freedom on this planet. WWG1WGA! We Are Free!
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
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