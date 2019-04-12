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Full Show - The Coup Against Trump Has Officially Failed – Now Learn How The Enemy Plans To Strike Back - 04/12/2019
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874 views • April 12, 2019
The Trump administration proposed that immigration authorities should release illegal detainees in sanctuary cities. The move specifically targeted liberal strongholds. White House officials said the plan was intended to send a message. NSA whistleblower Bill Binney explains how the elites will attempt to regain control over civilization. Moreover, Paul Joseph Watson breaks down hysterical leftists in America as well as the state of Brexit and Europe’s migrant crisis.
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