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4/8/19: #DHSPURGE: KEEP ON TRUMPIN'! NXIVM, EL GUANO/Cartel, Iran/BHO #RADIOACTIVE
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34 views • April 12, 2019
4/8/19 Today, Pompeo declared the Iranian Guard an ITO, saying that any person or foreign power offering material support could face prosecution, carrying a sentence of 20 years. Meanwhile, Allison Mack plead guilty to 2 counts of racketeering in a new deal and NXIVM's accountant winds up back on trial. Most importantly, POTUS is purging the entire DHS, Secret Service, Border Security and Immigration heads! Will Trump attempt to finally defeat El Guano and the cartels?
Correction- The Cher Show is NOT drag, it is women playing Cher at 3 stages in her life on Broadway ! Well, still kind of a drag show, but anyway...
Mack plead guilty to 2 NXIVM racketeering charges today: https://frankreport.com/2019/04/08/al... https://hollywoodlife.com/2019/04/08/...
Recent NXIVM plea deals that led to Mack guilty plea: https://www.theepochtimes.com/top-nxi...
Catherine Oxenberg's book CAPTIVE, details a lot of the inner workings of the mind control programs employed by NXIVM and the development of the sex-cult operation DOS: https://www.simonandschuster.com/book...
El Chapo's brother, 61 year old El Guano, heads N. Mex cartel: http://www.fixienews.com/exclusive/me... https://thehill.com/homenews/administ... https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/... https://chicago.suntimes.com/news/tru...
Trump removes Secret Service Director "Tex" today: http://www.kboi.com/news/trump-is-rem... https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti... https://www.npr.org/2019/04/02/709247... https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2019/...
BHO holds Obama Foundation "Town Hall" with "Youth Leaders": https://www.nytimes.com/2019/04/06/wo...
Please participate in the 6pm Prayer Wave, wherever you are, to create a network of heart resonance worldwide to effect peace, awareness and freedom on this planet. WWG1WGA! We Are Free!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
Correction- The Cher Show is NOT drag, it is women playing Cher at 3 stages in her life on Broadway ! Well, still kind of a drag show, but anyway...
Mack plead guilty to 2 NXIVM racketeering charges today: https://frankreport.com/2019/04/08/al... https://hollywoodlife.com/2019/04/08/...
Recent NXIVM plea deals that led to Mack guilty plea: https://www.theepochtimes.com/top-nxi...
Catherine Oxenberg's book CAPTIVE, details a lot of the inner workings of the mind control programs employed by NXIVM and the development of the sex-cult operation DOS: https://www.simonandschuster.com/book...
El Chapo's brother, 61 year old El Guano, heads N. Mex cartel: http://www.fixienews.com/exclusive/me... https://thehill.com/homenews/administ... https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/... https://chicago.suntimes.com/news/tru...
Trump removes Secret Service Director "Tex" today: http://www.kboi.com/news/trump-is-rem... https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti... https://www.npr.org/2019/04/02/709247... https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2019/...
BHO holds Obama Foundation "Town Hall" with "Youth Leaders": https://www.nytimes.com/2019/04/06/wo...
Please participate in the 6pm Prayer Wave, wherever you are, to create a network of heart resonance worldwide to effect peace, awareness and freedom on this planet. WWG1WGA! We Are Free!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
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