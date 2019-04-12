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Journalist Avi Yemini Banned From The U.S.
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204 views • April 12, 2019
Comedy Central had Avi Yemini deported upon arriving in L.A. as yet another example of conservatives being persecuted has come forth. Paul Joseph Watson joins Alex to go over this attack on free speech that has come to America's shores.
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