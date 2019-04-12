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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) FRIDAY 4/12/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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60 views • April 12, 2019
Now on Bitchute.com
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/freedomwarrior/
TELL YOUR REPS WHAT YOU THINK ABOUT ASSANGE ARREST.
US CAPITAL SWITCHBOARD
2022243121
ALEX RETURNS
CANDACE OWENS
MICROSOFT WORKING W/ CHINESE UNIVERSITY
TRUMP TARGETS LIB STRONGHOLDS, RECOMMENDS IMMIGRATION SEND ILLEGALS TO SANCTUARY CITIES INCL PELOSI SF DISTRICT
OBAMA FUNDED TODAY'S ANTI-TRUMP PROPOGANDA
Guests:
Trial Attney Norm Pattis
NSA whistleblwer Bill Binney
Paul Joseph Watson
4th Hour:
Dr. Nick Begich
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/freedomwarrior/
TELL YOUR REPS WHAT YOU THINK ABOUT ASSANGE ARREST.
US CAPITAL SWITCHBOARD
2022243121
ALEX RETURNS
CANDACE OWENS
MICROSOFT WORKING W/ CHINESE UNIVERSITY
TRUMP TARGETS LIB STRONGHOLDS, RECOMMENDS IMMIGRATION SEND ILLEGALS TO SANCTUARY CITIES INCL PELOSI SF DISTRICT
OBAMA FUNDED TODAY'S ANTI-TRUMP PROPOGANDA
Guests:
Trial Attney Norm Pattis
NSA whistleblwer Bill Binney
Paul Joseph Watson
4th Hour:
Dr. Nick Begich
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