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4/5/19: #CULTMIND TRUMPS: "Welcome Back Joe!", NXIVM Trial, Assange Arrest, Drag Queen Pedos #HUMANPUPPY
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74 views • April 12, 2019
4/5/19 President Trump trolls Biden, NXIVM trial imminent, Assange being handed over for UK arrest, and Brussels bans 5G..
Nellis AFB, where unmanned drones in Iraq are controlled, had a https://bnonews.com/index.php/2019/04...
This is a compelling story from Nellis from December 2018: https://www.airforcetimes.com/news/yo...
POTUS retweets Carpe Donktum Creepy Uncle Joe meme! https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019...
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/he-gave...
POTUS to skip White House Correspondents dinner, AGAIN! https://bigleaguepolitics.com/boring-...
Julian Assange may be expelled from the Ecuadorian embassy within the next 24 hours and face arrest by UK law enforcement. Please contact your Congress reps as well as the American Ambassador to the UK ASAP!!!! https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
Please contact UK Ambassador Woody Johnson to protest the imminent arrest of Julian Assange: https://twitter.com/USAmbUK
Vatican Cardinal Sarah condemns replacement migration: https://www.infowars.com/vatican-card...
Doug Rutnik, Gillibrand's father, once worked for NXIVM: https://bigleaguepolitics.com/court-d...
NXIVM trial begins! Jury selection in progress. Clare Br_nfman, Allison Mack and Keith Raniere to be tried at the end of April: Here is the latest from the Frank Report: https://frankreport.com/2019/04/05/cl... https://frankreport.com/2019/04/05/ju... Joe Biden Foundation pushing transgender children agenda: https://bidenfoundation.org/pillars/e... http://www.lgbtmap.org/advancing-acce...
Two of the Houston drag-queen story hour performers are convicted pedophiles: https://www.massresistance.org/docs/g...
Please pray for Julian Assange! YAFTV thanks you for your prayers, comments, newslinks and community-building, make this channel Great!
Please participate in the 6pm Prayer Wave, wherever you are, to create a network of heart resonance worldwide to effect peace, awareness and freedom on this planet. WWG1WGA! We Are Free!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
Nellis AFB, where unmanned drones in Iraq are controlled, had a https://bnonews.com/index.php/2019/04...
This is a compelling story from Nellis from December 2018: https://www.airforcetimes.com/news/yo...
POTUS retweets Carpe Donktum Creepy Uncle Joe meme! https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019...
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/he-gave...
POTUS to skip White House Correspondents dinner, AGAIN! https://bigleaguepolitics.com/boring-...
Julian Assange may be expelled from the Ecuadorian embassy within the next 24 hours and face arrest by UK law enforcement. Please contact your Congress reps as well as the American Ambassador to the UK ASAP!!!! https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
Please contact UK Ambassador Woody Johnson to protest the imminent arrest of Julian Assange: https://twitter.com/USAmbUK
Vatican Cardinal Sarah condemns replacement migration: https://www.infowars.com/vatican-card...
Doug Rutnik, Gillibrand's father, once worked for NXIVM: https://bigleaguepolitics.com/court-d...
NXIVM trial begins! Jury selection in progress. Clare Br_nfman, Allison Mack and Keith Raniere to be tried at the end of April: Here is the latest from the Frank Report: https://frankreport.com/2019/04/05/cl... https://frankreport.com/2019/04/05/ju... Joe Biden Foundation pushing transgender children agenda: https://bidenfoundation.org/pillars/e... http://www.lgbtmap.org/advancing-acce...
Two of the Houston drag-queen story hour performers are convicted pedophiles: https://www.massresistance.org/docs/g...
Please pray for Julian Assange! YAFTV thanks you for your prayers, comments, newslinks and community-building, make this channel Great!
Please participate in the 6pm Prayer Wave, wherever you are, to create a network of heart resonance worldwide to effect peace, awareness and freedom on this planet. WWG1WGA! We Are Free!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
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