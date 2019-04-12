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University Justifies Attacking Conservative Speaker
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219 views • April 12, 2019
A video went viral of conservative speaker Michael Knowles being attacked by protesters at the University of Missouri, Kansas City (UMKC) over his controversial speech titled "Men are not Women". Knowles was shouted down by a group of leftist protesters and attacked by a masked assailant wielding a squirt-gun filled with a noxious fluid. Infowars reporter Millie Weaver dives into the gross hypocrisy of UMKC statements regarding the attack.
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