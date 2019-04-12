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Candace Owens’ Lawyer Talks About Hate Crimes She Faced
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141 views • April 12, 2019
Norm Pattis joins Alex Jones live via Skype to talk about the hate crimes Candace Owens faced while she was seventeen, and still in high school, when he represented her as her lawyer and won the case.
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