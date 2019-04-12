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Muslim Caller Wants Reparations & Israel Given Back To Palestine
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110 views • April 12, 2019
A Muslim claiming to be a conservative, and voted for Trump, called into the Unite America First broadcast with Will Johnson. The caller said blacks America need to be paid reparations to correct the wrongs done to them in the past, and he wants Israel to be given back to Palestine. He doesn't sound like someone that would have voted for President Trump.
Watch the uncensored video streams at: https://infowars.com/show
Watch the uncensored video streams at: https://infowars.com/show
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