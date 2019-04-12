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Former Head Of NSA: 5G Is A Chinese Threat
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268 views • April 12, 2019
China has been exposed for trying to export electronics to the US that have the ability to spy for the Chinese government. Former NSA whistle blower William Binney joins Alex to discuss the future of 5G technology.
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