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WWII Factions: The Japanese Army
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159 views • April 12, 2019
During the 1920s, the Imperial Japanese Army expanded greatly in its number of men and military spending.
The Imperial Japanese Army was victorious early on in the Pacific theatre. As the war progressed and the situation became more desperate for the army, Japanese soldiers started to use more sacrificial tactics.
The Imperial Japanese Army was victorious early on in the Pacific theatre. As the war progressed and the situation became more desperate for the army, Japanese soldiers started to use more sacrificial tactics.
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