© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
12 Most Insane Japanese School Rules You Won’t Believe Actually Exist
Follow
0
Share
Report
513 views • April 12, 2019
Education and schooling traditions are wildly different in various parts of the world. What is perfectly normal in the UK may be completely unheard of in Germany, and the rules commonly found in the Japanese education system are certainly not usual in the USA! Japanese schools are notoriously strict and much more standardized than many schools in western countries. Nonetheless, they also net the kind of results that we in the west envy and desire to replicate.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.