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04-12-2019: Vlog: Congressional Self-Castration
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4 views • April 12, 2019
Brief discussion of how fiat currency (debt currency) enables corrupted big government spending by eliminating the need for direct taxation through future sovereign debt obligations and the inflation tax. House and Senate Members are then coerced into serving third party interests to the point political coalitions are now arranged by K Street, not by elected officials, rendering our bi-cameral Congress Constitutionally impotent.
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