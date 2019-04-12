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12Apr19 The War on Families & Free Speech
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26 views • April 12, 2019
From WikiLeaks to a car site — speech is be shut down. David Knight looks at the extradition claim, the legal issue and reactions from the press & politicians. Eric Peters joins to talk about how talking about internal combustion engines is now labeled by Google as “dangerous & derogatory”. Then, Jeff Younger, SaveJames.com, joins to tell of how his fight to keep a family court from chemically sterilizing his son .
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