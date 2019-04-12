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Assange: The Charges, The Reactions, The Danger
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93 views • April 12, 2019
A single “conspiracy” charge is being used to try to extradite Julian Assange. Is it valid? Has the statue of limitations expired? What are the reactions of politicians from Trump to Schumer and what will this mean for a free press?
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