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TEXAS Family Court Demands 8 yo Boy Be Chemically Castrated Against Father’s Wishes
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6324 views • April 12, 2019
Jeff Younger joins to talk about the war against the family by courts and administrative states. Will he go to jail for refusing to pay for the chemical castration of his 8 yr old son when his son doesn’t present himself as a girl when not in the custody of his mother who is pushing transition?
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