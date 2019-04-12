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“Dangerous & Derogatory”: Google Bans Ads for Car Site
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13 views • April 12, 2019
Talking about the role of regulation in creating 4 cylinder turbos? Google bans ads for EPautos.com for talking about the effects of regulation, labeling it “Dangerous and Derogatory”. Eric Peters on why talking about internal combustion engines is now hate speech?
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