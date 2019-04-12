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100% PROOF Julian Assange’s Charge Is Fraudulent! As Trump & Clinton Respond To His Arrest!
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561 views • April 12, 2019
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https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-04-12/hillary-clinton-assange-must-now-answer-what-he-has-done
https://www.bostonglobe.com/news/politics/2019/04/12/know-nothing-trump-changes-his-tune-wikileaks/zjaGLblr8TG26EKnFpzbOM/story.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-04-11/julian-assange-arrested-london
((Get Discount USE CODE: Lisa))
Click Here: https://goo.gl/L9ccyr
Or CALL NOBLE: 1-877-646-5347
For More Information See:
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-04-12/hillary-clinton-assange-must-now-answer-what-he-has-done
https://www.bostonglobe.com/news/politics/2019/04/12/know-nothing-trump-changes-his-tune-wikileaks/zjaGLblr8TG26EKnFpzbOM/story.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-04-11/julian-assange-arrested-london
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