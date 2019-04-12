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Big Brother in the Office
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9 views • April 12, 2019
Tracking employee health and employee movements may improve overall efficiency and the bottom line of the enterprise but at what cost? When does the collection and tracking of employee data go too far? How much #privacy should an worker expect to have? And most importantly, how will these practices affect the future world of work? I speculate it all with real-life examples, in this special episode of The Jim Stroud Show. And, are we connected on LinkedIn? If not, why not? Let's network. 😉
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