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Bloomberg Vows to Spend $500M on Gun-Control Candidates
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4 views • April 12, 2019
"Michael Bloomberg announces that he's not going to run for president in 2020. Instead, he said he's going to be donating... $500 million on other candidates. And we know they're going to be anti-gun candidates." —Cam Edwards
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