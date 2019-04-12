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Fighting Surveillance in Illinois
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61 views • April 12, 2019
Police have been turned into domestic spy agencies. What can we do about it?
State noncompliance is how we rediscover our liberty, this strategy is being widely used.
Much of the funding for state and local surveillance comes from the federal government.
Surveillance is about control and coercion. We need to take precautions now, because the technology is ahead of the law.
CJ Mishevski, founder of IL TENTHERS, speaks to the Chicago Libertarian Party.
ILTENTHERS.COM
State noncompliance is how we rediscover our liberty, this strategy is being widely used.
Much of the funding for state and local surveillance comes from the federal government.
Surveillance is about control and coercion. We need to take precautions now, because the technology is ahead of the law.
CJ Mishevski, founder of IL TENTHERS, speaks to the Chicago Libertarian Party.
ILTENTHERS.COM
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