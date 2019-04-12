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Hillary Clinton reacts to the arrest of Julian Assange
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58 views • April 12, 2019
The Justice Department charged Julian Assange with conspiracy to help Chelsea Manning hack into the Pentagon to steal information. Hillary Clinton reacts to the arrest of the WikiLeaks founder during a speaking engagement in New York City. #FoxNews
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