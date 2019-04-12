© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump attacks alleged spying in 2016 campaign: 'It's treason'
Follow
0
Share
Report
36 views • April 12, 2019
FULL REMARKS: While meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House, President Trump answers reporters' questions on his relationship with North Korea, the arrest of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and Attorney General Bill Barr's testimony that there was spying during the 2016 campaign. #FoxNews
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.