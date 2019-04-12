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Breaking: Barack Obama To Be Investigated For Treason For Illegally Spying On Trump Campaign - War Room Full Show
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69 views • April 12, 2019
Investigations now shift onto the Obama administration as Attorney General William Barr says there was spying and surveillance on the Trump campaign and President Trump said it was treasonous. This enters us into a new age of politics and hopefully justice and the deep state criminals are now in the crosshairs.
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http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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