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Deranged Leftists Celebrate Abortion At Texas State Capitol
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20 views • April 12, 2019
Owen Shroyer faced the wicked celebration of the slaughter of innocent children on full display complete with a dance ritual in front of the Capitol in Austin, TX.
https://www.infowars.com/infowars-crashes-planned-parenthood-rally-in-austin/
https://www.infowars.com/watch/?video=5cafc1af1766cd001de65fc2
https://www.infowars.com/infowars-crashes-planned-parenthood-rally-in-austin/
https://www.infowars.com/watch/?video=5cafc1af1766cd001de65fc2
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