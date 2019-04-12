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Full Show - Emergency Transmission: President Trump Announces Move Against Deep State Traitors - 04/11/2019
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499 views • April 12, 2019
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has been arrested in the UK. Footage caught him being dragged out of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. His seven-year asylum ended after Ecuadorian officials invited British police into the building to detain him reportedly on behalf of a US extradition request. While UK courts plan to decide his future, Assange is wanted in America on espionage charges and for publishing sensitive government documents.
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