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Ultimate Fail! How The MSM And Deep State Botched Their Takedown of Trump
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115 views • April 11, 2019
Watch as the mentally ill saps on who represent the Obama Deep State and Main Stream Media make a pathetic attempt to implicate the president in fake Russian collusion charges in order to overturn the 2016 election
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