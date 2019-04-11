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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) THURSDAY 4/11/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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34 views • April 11, 2019
Find me on Bitchute.com.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/freedomwarrior/
Complete show as aired with commercials, etc
Hosts:
David Knight
Paul Joseph Watson
Owen Shroyer
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM FEMA REGION 6:
JULIAN ASSANGE ARRESTED BY UK AUTHORITIES ON U.S. EXTRADITION REQUEST FOR ESPIONAGE, TREASON
CHINA SELL-OUT APPLE MUSIC CENSORS SONGS ABOUT TIANANMEN SQUARE
OWEN DISRUPTs PLANNED PARENTHOOD BABY MURDER CELEBRATION RALLY / DEMONIC FREAK DANCE
4th Hour:
Matt Bracken
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/freedomwarrior/
Complete show as aired with commercials, etc
Hosts:
David Knight
Paul Joseph Watson
Owen Shroyer
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM FEMA REGION 6:
JULIAN ASSANGE ARRESTED BY UK AUTHORITIES ON U.S. EXTRADITION REQUEST FOR ESPIONAGE, TREASON
CHINA SELL-OUT APPLE MUSIC CENSORS SONGS ABOUT TIANANMEN SQUARE
OWEN DISRUPTs PLANNED PARENTHOOD BABY MURDER CELEBRATION RALLY / DEMONIC FREAK DANCE
4th Hour:
Matt Bracken
Keywords
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