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Spy-Gate Sources & Methods Revealed Within
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91 views • April 11, 2019
Matt Bracken exposes who specifically was involved in the intelligence operation to frame Donald Trump for working with the Russian government to win the 2016 Presidential election and explains why their names may or may not be redacted from the coming release of the full Mueller report: Stefan Halper, Joseph Mifsud, and Alexander Downer. These are the men who were the sources & methods within.
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