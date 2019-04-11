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The Democrats' ‘Alger Hiss Strategy’
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380 views • April 11, 2019
Matt Bracken breaks down how the Democrats have adopted the 'Alger Hiss Strategy,' meaning that, thinking as a group, they must stick to the same talking points and statements of 'truth' in order to appear unified and have the effect of convincing more of the targeted population that they are factually or morally correct.
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