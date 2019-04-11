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WikiLeaks Julian Assange Arrested by British Police “on behalf of US Authorities”
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11 views • April 11, 2019
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was arrested by British police today “on behalf of US authorities” and dragged from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London where he has been claiming asylum for seven years.
Full Article Here: https://www.buddylist.co/posts/uk-police-julian-assange-arrested-on-behalf-of-us-authorities
Full Article Here: https://www.buddylist.co/posts/uk-police-julian-assange-arrested-on-behalf-of-us-authorities
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