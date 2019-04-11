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US Deep State Behind Arrest And Persecution Of Assange
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670 views • April 11, 2019
The Ecuadorian embassy has finally caved to the Deep State and Julian Assange has been arrested, if the Deep State is not stopped they will destroy Assange and anyone who would dare to expose their plans.
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