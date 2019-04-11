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Gun Rights Are Granted by God, Not the FBI
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4 views • April 11, 2019
"Here is the bottom line: gun ownership is your right. It is not a privilege granted to you by the FBI. But that is how the Democrats want it. They want to ignore the Second Amendment exists." —Grant Stinchfield
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