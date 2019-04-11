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Julian Assange – the Protester – the Protestant – Is Manning the next McCorvey? ● 5
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64 views • April 11, 2019
Julian Assange was escorted out of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London and a brief interview was done with a protester in front of the Embassy. The question he posed to the reporters should be a model for the Protestant who protested the might of the institutional church. There is also a serious need to be clear on what the issues are about Assange of WikiLeaks, and Assange the man.
http://kozlowski.org/2019-04-11+1
http://kozlowski.org/2019-04-11+1
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