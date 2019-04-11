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The Use of Cannabis for Treating Epilepsy in Those States Where Cannabis is Illegal: Parents' Perspective
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131 views • April 11, 2019
An Interview with Lelah Jerger, mother of a child with epilepsy, and Jill Swing, also a mother of children with epilepsy and the Founder of the South Carolina Compassionate Care Alliance.
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"Seizures & Epilepsy -- News" @ https://mewe.com/join/seizure_and_epilepsy_-_news
"Seizures & Epilepsy -- Just Sayin' " @ https://mewe.com/join/seizures_and_epilepsy_-_personal_stories
"Seizures & Epilepsy -- Manage/Treat/Heal" @ https://mewe.com/join/seizures_and_epilepsy_-_treating_andor_healing
<><<><><>
"Seizures & Epilepsy -- News" @ https://mewe.com/join/seizure_and_epilepsy_-_news
"Seizures & Epilepsy -- Just Sayin' " @ https://mewe.com/join/seizures_and_epilepsy_-_personal_stories
"Seizures & Epilepsy -- Manage/Treat/Heal" @ https://mewe.com/join/seizures_and_epilepsy_-_treating_andor_healing
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