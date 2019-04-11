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LtCol Oliver North: "The Left Wants the Second Amendment to Disappear"
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4 views • April 11, 2019
"What they want to do at the end of the day isn't just to clip the last four words off the Second Amendment; they want to make all 27 words of the Second Amendment disappear." —LtCol Oliver North
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