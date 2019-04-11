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LtCol Oliver North Gives Us the True Definition of a Hero
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2 views • April 11, 2019
"The classical definition of a hero isn't someone wearing a spandex suit and a cape... The definition of a hero is someone who puts him or herself at risk for the benefit of others." —LtCol Oliver North
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