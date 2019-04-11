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Ultimate Compilation: Dems and MSM Talking Heads Freak Out Over AG Barr's Impending Spying Investigation
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231 views • April 11, 2019
Watch as the Democrats and MSM Talking heads go into a death throes now that they know their game is up. AG Bill Barr announced he is going to launch an investigation into the spying campaign started by the Obama deep state.
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