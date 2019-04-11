WATER OF CHAMPIONS - Electrolyzed⚡️ Reduced Water💧 Movie: Full Demonstration by Timothy McGaffin II

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Contact Info and Shorter water demo video here: http://championsneverquit.kangendemo.com
"Water Of Champions" bookmarks:
1:20 Introduction
2:40 Brief History - Cheri 8 Months Pregnant
3:57 Antioxidant (H2)
11:08 Splitting H2O Molecule
14:29 Good Alkaline (pH)
22:06 Healthy Electrolytes (Light Bulb Test)
25:49 Micro-Clustering (Hydration + Detox + Nutrition) Tea Test
32:26 Cleaning Food
37:55 100+ Different Uses
42:39 Hypochlorous Acid - Salt Solution
43:13 Beware of Counterfeits/Imitations (WQA Gold Seal Certification)
43:54 Get back to whoever invited you to watch this video.
Recommended Articles:
"Beware of Counterfeit or Imitation Kangen Water Ionizers":
http://www.championsneverquit.com/2019/01/beware-of-counterfeit-or-imitation.html
"Two Different Kinds of Alkaline Water":
https://www.championsneverquit.com/2018/04/two-different-kinds-of-alkaline-water.html
Get back to the person who invited you to watch this film.
Champions Never Quit,
Cheri McGaffin
Timothy McGaffin II
http://www.ChampionsNeverQuit.com
http://www.NeverNeverNeverQuit.com
Contact Us: https://www.championsneverquit.com/p/contact.html
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 435-709-8679
#ChampionsNeverQuit #NeverNeverNeverQuit #WaterOfChampions