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Postmodernism and Cultural Marxism - by Jordan Peterson
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62 views • April 11, 2019
This presentation is by Professor Jordon Peterson. He's one of our foremost intellectuals and respected college professors. Jordan a sentry for common sense, logical thinking and conservative values in todays' academic culture of sloppy liberalism.
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