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Candace Owens Takes Hill To Task, As Trump Declares Victory Over Attempted Coup - War Room Full Show
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41 views • April 10, 2019
President Trump responded to Attorney General William Barr’s assertion that the Obama administration spied on his 2016 presidential campaign, claiming that it was part of an “attempted coup.” And conservative commentator Candace Owens defends herself against allegations of white supremacy. Unite America First’s Will Johnson hosts this edition of War Room. Watch LIVE weekdays 3PM-6PM CT.
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