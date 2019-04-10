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Full Show - Trump Says Democrats Engaged In Treasonous Deep State Coup - 04/10/2019
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359 views • April 10, 2019
Another migrant caravan has formed in Honduras and has begun to march to the US. A member was reported saying “we are done with this government, there is no work." Meanwhile at America’s southern border, militia groups are arriving to assist authorities until the “wall is up.” Joining today’s show is ‘Vaxxed’ Producer Del Bigtree discussing the latest in medical tyranny.
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