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Racist Fascist Democrats Face Reality When Candace Owens Comes To Washington
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22 views • April 10, 2019
Candace Owens brought the fury of truth to the hill. Will Johnson fills in for Owen Shroyer on The War Room to break down the lies of the left.
https://www.infowars.com/candace-owens-flips-the-script-at-dem-hearing-on-white-nationalism-the-goal-here-is-to-scare-minorities-into-supporting-censorship/
https://www.infowars.com/must-see-candace-owens-destroys-ted-lieu-over-white-supremacy-accusation/
https://www.infowars.com/watch/?video=5cae2cc2b021b7001c3153e2
https://www.infowars.com/candace-owens-flips-the-script-at-dem-hearing-on-white-nationalism-the-goal-here-is-to-scare-minorities-into-supporting-censorship/
https://www.infowars.com/must-see-candace-owens-destroys-ted-lieu-over-white-supremacy-accusation/
https://www.infowars.com/watch/?video=5cae2cc2b021b7001c3153e2
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