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BOMBSHELL! AG Barr: Obama/Hillary Meddled In 2016 Election
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288 views • April 10, 2019
Alex Jones joins Owen Shroyer live during the Alex Jones Show to break down how United States Attorney General William Barr is beginning to call out the Democrats for the crimes they committed during the 2016 Presidential Elections such as unlawfully spying on then candidate Donald Trump, falsifying votes, flipping votes, allowing illegal immigrants to vote, and more incriminating forms of election meddling.
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